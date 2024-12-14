India is not just a large democracy, but mother of democracy due to thousands of years of democratic traditions: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:09 IST
- Country:
- India
India is not just a large democracy, but mother of democracy due to thousands of years of democratic traditions: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- democracy
- PM Modi
- Lok Sabha
- traditions
- history
- values
- government
- nation
- leadership
Advertisement