Our policies, decision-making process in last 10 years have been aimed at strengthening India's unity: PM Modi in his speech in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:18 IST
It took 7 decades for India to become 11th largest economy, whereas in last 10 years, India has grown to 5th largest economy: PM Modi.