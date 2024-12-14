Indira Gandhi clipped the wings of courts through Constitutional amendments to capture judiciary: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Indira Gandhi clipped the wings of courts through Constitutional amendments to capture judiciary: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Priyanka's Solidarity: A Stand in the Lok Sabha
No arithmetic can justify results in Maharashtra, poll pundits confused after MVA's Lok Sabha outcome: Kharge.
Congress, UDF should pressure Kerala govt to help Wayanad landslide victims: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says Lok Sabha to take up discussion on Constitution on Dec 13, 14.
Lok Sabha passes The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.