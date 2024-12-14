All parties should encourage youths from non-political families to join politics and infuse fresh energy in country's polity: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:43 IST
- Country:
- India
All parties should encourage youths from non-political families to join politics and infuse fresh energy in country's polity: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Next Government: Positive Talks in Delhi
Maharashtra Awaits: Shinde and BJP Pave Way for New Government Formation
Odisha Hosts Pivotal DGP Conference Featuring PM Modi and Amit Shah
Parliament Puzzles: Government’s Silent Stand on Adjournments
Government Declines Legislative Mandate for Judicial Asset Disclosure