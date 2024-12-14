No difference between present Modi govt with 240 seats and one which had 330: Union minister Amit Shah at 'Agenda Aaj Tak 2024'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 22:29 IST
- Country:
- India
