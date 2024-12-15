Union Home Minister Amit Shah appeals to Naxalites to give up arms, join the mainstream and contribute in development.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-12-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 13:06 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
