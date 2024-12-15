If Naxalism ends in Bastar, it will attract more tourists than Kashmir due to its natural beauty: Union minister Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-12-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 16:30 IST
