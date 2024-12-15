BJP's Girish Mahajan, Ganesh Naik, Shiv Sena's Gulabrao Patil sworn in as Maharashtra ministers at ceremony in Nagpur.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-12-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 16:57 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's Girish Mahajan, Ganesh Naik, Shiv Sena's Gulabrao Patil sworn in as Maharashtra ministers at ceremony in Nagpur.
