BJP always committed for women participation in politics, says FM Sitharaman in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP always committed for women participation in politics, says FM Sitharaman in RS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- women
- politics
- participation
- FN
- Sitharaman
- Rajya Sabha
- gender
- inclusivity
- empowerment
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on Constitution on Dec 16, 17.
Race for Rajya Sabha: Odisha's Pivotal Bypoll
India should take pride in its banking sector; public sector banks are professionally managed, not dependent on govt funding: Sitharaman.
Rajya Sabha Passes Key Amendment Bill for Oilfield Regulation
Indian banks today are stable, healthy, and benefiting economy: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.