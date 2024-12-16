It is clear from debates of Constituent Assembly that erstwhile leaders of RSS were against Constitution: Mallikarjun Kharge in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
