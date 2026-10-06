US closes 2024 privacy review into US airlines without seeking penalties
The U.S. Transportation Department has closed a review of the privacy practices of the 10 largest US airlines opened during the administration of then President Joe Biden without taking enforcement actions, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
The department's memo also said US airlines should avoid setting pricing based on individual-specific data. Senator Ron Wyden, who in August urged USDOT to address privacy concerns, said "DOT claims that merely having a privacy policy and training is good enough, despite clear evidence of privacy abuses."