US closes 2024 privacy review into US airlines without seeking penalties

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 00:23 IST
US closes 2024 privacy review into US airlines without seeking penalties

​The ​U.S. Transportation Department ‌has closed ​a review of the ‌privacy practices of the 10 largest US airlines opened during ‌the administration of then President ‌Joe Biden without taking enforcement actions, according to a memo ⁠seen ​by ⁠Reuters.

The department's memo also said ⁠US airlines should avoid setting pricing ​based on individual-specific data. ⁠Senator Ron Wyden, who in August ⁠urged ​USDOT to address privacy concerns, said "DOT claims that ⁠merely having a privacy policy ⁠and training ⁠is good enough, despite clear evidence ‌of ‌privacy abuses."

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