​The ​U.S. Transportation Department ‌has closed ​a review of the ‌privacy practices of the 10 largest US airlines opened during ‌the administration of then President ‌Joe Biden without taking enforcement actions, according to a memo ⁠seen ​by ⁠Reuters.

The department's memo also said ⁠US airlines should avoid setting pricing ​based on individual-specific data. ⁠Senator Ron Wyden, who in August ⁠urged ​USDOT to address privacy concerns, said "DOT claims that ⁠merely having a privacy policy ⁠and training ⁠is good enough, despite clear evidence ‌of ‌privacy abuses."