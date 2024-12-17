As per Indian ethos, democracy comprises freedom, acceptability, equality and inclusivity, allowing citizens to lead dignified life: Nadda.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:29 IST
- Country:
- India
As per Indian ethos, democracy comprises freedom, acceptability, equality and inclusivity, allowing citizens to lead dignified life: Nadda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Breaking Barriers: New Initiatives for Disability Inclusivity Unveiled
Empathy and Inclusivity: A Call to Empower Divyangjan
Trailblazers of Inclusivity: National Awards Shine Spotlight on Empowerment Champions
A Demand for Dignity: China's Sanitary Pad Scandal Sparks Feminist Uprising
Montana Legislators Uphold Inclusivity: Transgender Rights Protected in State Capitol Decision