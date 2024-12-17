The head of Russia's nuclear defence forces has been killed in an explosion in Moscow, officials say, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:03 IST
The head of Russia's nuclear defence forces has been killed in an explosion in Moscow, officials say, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
2024's Entertainment Headlines: Records, Resiliency, and Renewals
Facing the Fast: Travis Head on the Challenge of Jasprit Bumrah
Shifts in Coaching and Injuries Dominate Sports Headlines
Resilience in the Ranks: Travis Head Denies Team Divide
Travis Head Anticipates Legendary Bowling Challenge from Bumrah in Australia-India Series