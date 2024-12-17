Opposition seeks division of votes as law minister moves motion to introduce ONOE bills in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition seeks division of votes as law minister moves motion to introduce ONOE bills in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Parliament Proceedings Stalled Over Key Issues: Opposition Demands Action
Parliament Paralysis: Opposition Demands Spark Week-Long Stalemate
Opposition parties boycotted Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf Bill as they were not allowed to speak: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Parliamentary Peace: BJP and Opposition Resolve Stalemate
Waqf Bill Sparks Parliamentary Debate and Opposition Walkout