Retail inflation in April-October 2024-25 at 4.8 per cent, lowest since Covid pandemic: Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:19 IST
