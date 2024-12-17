Congress deprived Muslim women of their rights for years only for vote bank politics: Home Minister Amit Shah in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress deprived Muslim women of their rights for years only for vote bank politics: Home Minister Amit Shah in RS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Congress
- Muslim women
- rights
- vote bank
- politics
- India
- Rajya Sabha
- debates
- socio-political
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Resilient Boom: India's Electronic Retailers Thrive Amidst Digital Age
Debate Ignites Over India's Declining Population Concerns
Favorable Monsoon and Economic Strategies Poised to Boost India's Agricultural Growth
We have redoubled efforts to include niche technologies into Indian Navy: Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.
Navigating the Sea of Unsatisfied Souls: Gadkari's Insight on Politics and Life