Cong considered Constitution as 'private fiefdom' of one family, played fraud with Parliament: Shah in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong considered Constitution as 'private fiefdom' of one family, played fraud with Parliament: Shah in RS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Constitution
- Congress
- Amit Shah
- Parliament
- fraud
- Rajya Sabha
- family
- politics
- democracy
- governance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Family Feud: Constable's Life Cut Short
Tragic Family Drama: Man Arrested for Double Murder in Chakeri
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on Constitution on Dec 16, 17.
Tetanus Jab Mishap Sparks Family Protest in Hamirpur
Info Edge Files FIR Against 4B Networks Founder for Fraud