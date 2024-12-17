Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tours a buffer zone inside Syria that was recently seized by Israeli forces, reports AP.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tours a buffer zone inside Syria that was recently seized by Israeli forces, reports AP.
