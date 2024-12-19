Leader of Opposition in RS Kharge submits privilege notice against Amit Shah for 'insulting' remarks against Ambedkar: Jairam Ramesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 11:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Leader of Opposition in RS Kharge submits privilege notice against Amit Shah for 'insulting' remarks against Ambedkar: Jairam Ramesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's opposition party urges President Yoon to resign or face impeachment over martial law decree, reports AP.
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Opposition Calls for President Yoon's Resignation
Political Tensions Rise as South Korean President Faces Impeachment Threat
Gunfire Erupts at Golden Temple Amidst Political Tensions
Rahul Gandhi's Sambhal Visit Sparks Controversy Amid Political Tensions