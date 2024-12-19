Delegation of Congress MPs files police complaint over alleged misbehaviour with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Delegation of Congress MPs files police complaint over alleged misbehaviour with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Police Arrests Alleged Threatener in Pappu Yadav Case
Kangleipak Communist Party Members Arrested in Manipur Police Crackdown
Bhubaneswar Hosts National Police Chiefs for DG/IGP Conference
I am ready to go alone to Sambhal with police, but not being allowed: Rahul Gandhi in Ghaziabad.
Punjab CM Condemns Attack on Akali Leader, Police Praised for Rapid Response