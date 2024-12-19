Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
