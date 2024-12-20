(Eds: Recasts) Derogatory word against minister: Karnataka HC issues interim order for BJP MLC C T Ravi's release.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:00 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Recasts) Derogatory word against minister: Karnataka HC issues interim order for BJP MLC C T Ravi's release.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dramatic Abduction of BJP MLC's Uncle in Pune
Pune Police Apprehend Suspects in BJP MLC's Uncle's Kidnapping and Murder
Tragedy Strikes: Maharashtra BJP MLC's Uncle Abducted and Murdered
Political Clash: YSRCP MLC Targets Chandrababu Naidu's Hiring Policies
Abduction and Murder Mystery: Arrests Made in BJP MLC's Uncle Case