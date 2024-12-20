Left Menu

BJP's PP Chaudhary appointed chairperson of joint committee of Parliament to examine simultaneous polls bills: Lok Sabha Secretariat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:21 IST
BJP's PP Chaudhary appointed chairperson of joint committee of Parliament to examine simultaneous polls bills: Lok Sabha Secretariat.
BJP's PP Chaudhary appointed chairperson of joint committee of Parliament to examine simultaneous polls bills: Lok Sabha Secretariat.

