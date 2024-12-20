BJP's PP Chaudhary appointed chairperson of joint committee of Parliament to examine simultaneous polls bills: Lok Sabha Secretariat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's PP Chaudhary appointed chairperson of joint committee of Parliament to examine simultaneous polls bills: Lok Sabha Secretariat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Uproar: BJP and Congress Clash Over National Interest Allegations
Lok Sabha Session Erupts in Heated Debate Over Foreign Influence Allegations
Shocking Turn in Romanian Elections: Russian-Backed Candidate Wins First Round
Volatile Clash in Lok Sabha: Dubey Accuses Congress amid OCCRP Allegations
Romania's Elections: A Cyber Battleground