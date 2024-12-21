German news agency dpa reports that a car drove into people at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, driver arrested, reports AP.
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 21-12-2024 00:51 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 00:51 IST
