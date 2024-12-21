India's forest cover increased by 156 sq km from 2021 to 2023, reaching 7,15,343 sq km (21.76 per cent of geographical area): Govt data.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 11:52 IST
- Country:
- India
India's forest cover increased by 156 sq km from 2021 to 2023, reaching 7,15,343 sq km (21.76 per cent of geographical area): Govt data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CORRECTED-44,612 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, 2023, health ministry says
2 lakh cybersecurity incidents pertaining to government organisations reported in 2023: MoS IT
Governor honours 758 BRTF for swift restoration efforts following 2023 Sikkim flash floods
Empowering Grassroots: National Panchayat Awards 2023
UAE tops Arab world in TIMSS 2023