Former Army chief Vijay Kumar Singh appointed Mizoram Governor: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 21:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Army chief Vijay Kumar Singh appointed Mizoram Governor: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army
- Mizoram
- Vijay Kumar Singh
- Rashtrapati Bhavan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Grants Permanent Commission to Excluded Woman Army Officer
Syrian Army Flees to Iraq Amid Regime Collapse
Army Officials Review Security in Kishtwar Amid Allegations
Arakan Army Tightens Grip: Myanmar's Ethnic Battle for Control
Indian Army Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes in Jammu and Kashmir