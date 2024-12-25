Noted writer and Jnanpith award winner M T Vasudevan Nair, who was hospitalised in critical condition, passes away: Hospital sources.
PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-12-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 22:26 IST
- India
Noted writer and Jnanpith award winner M T Vasudevan Nair, who was hospitalised in critical condition, passes away: Hospital sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
