AAP to ask INDIA bloc parties to remove Congress from alliance if no action taken against Ajay Maken: Sanjay Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:22 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP to ask INDIA bloc parties to remove Congress from alliance if no action taken against Ajay Maken: Sanjay Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Expels Members for Alleged 'Love Jihad' and Fraudulent Activities
Goa CM's Wife Files Rs 100 Crore Defamation Suit Against AAP Leader Sanjay Singh
Court Steps in to Aid Expelled Students Over Lunchbox Controversy
Uproar in UP Assembly: Expelled MLA's Protest Highlights Constitutional Concerns
Defamation Drama: Sanjay Singh Faces Legal Battle in Goa