Cong to launch 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Sanvidhan' political campaign raising issues concerning people from Dec 2024 to Jan 2026:KC Venugopal.
PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:48 IST
