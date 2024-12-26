CWC expresses concern over attack on religious minorities in Bangladesh, urges Union govt to ensure their safety and wellbeing.
PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:01 IST
- Country:
- India
