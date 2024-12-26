I mourn the loss of a lifelong senior colleague, a gentle intellectual and a humble soul who embodied the aspirations of India: Kharge.
I mourn the loss of a lifelong senior colleague, a gentle intellectual and a humble soul who embodied the aspirations of India: Kharge.
