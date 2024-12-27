Luminous, beloved guiding light for Congress, Manmohan Singh's compassion and vision transformed lives of millions of Indians: Sonia Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Luminous, beloved guiding light for Congress, Manmohan Singh's compassion and vision transformed lives of millions of Indians: Sonia Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manmohan
- Singh
- Congress
- India
- Sonia Gandhi
- leadership
- transformation
- politics
- compassion
- vision
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trailblazing Leadership: Stacey Allaster's Impactful Legacy
Trump Taps Kari Lake for Voice of America Leadership
Stacey Allaster: Trailblazer in Tennis Leadership
Siemens Announces Key Leadership Changes in Finance Sector
ROX Hi-Tech Secures Rs40 Cr Order Book, Reinforcing Expertise in Digital Transformation