HM Amit Shah has communicated to Congress president Kharge, Manmohan Singh's family that govt will allocate space for memorial: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 00:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 00:20 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
