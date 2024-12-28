Vehicle carrying mortal remains of former prime minister Manmohan Singh leaves his residence for AICC headquarters.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 08:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
