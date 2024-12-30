Hindu temple priests and gurdwaras granthis will be provided Rs 18,000 per month under the scheme: AAP chief Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Hindu temple priests and gurdwaras granthis will be provided Rs 18,000 per month under the scheme: AAP chief Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena UBT's Return to Hindutva: A Strategic Shift or Electoral Desperation?
Hinduja Group Gears Up for Reliance Capital Takeover to Triple BFSI Business
Hindustani Harmony: A Record-Breaking Performance
Gujarat Leads India's Industrial Future: Key Announcements at World Hindu Economic Forum-2024
Rallying for Justice: Protesters Demand Safety and Release for Hindu Minorities