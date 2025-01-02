We hope J&K being a UT is a temporary phase and the Centre fulfills its promise of restoring statehood asap: CM Omar Abdullah.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-01-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 11:17 IST
- Country:
- India
We hope J&K being a UT is a temporary phase and the Centre fulfills its promise of restoring statehood asap: CM Omar Abdullah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Farmers Reject Supreme Court Panel, Demand Direct Talks with Central Government
Finance Minister Highlights Major Economic Offence Property Restorations
Congress Accuses Central Government of Stunting Corporate Growth
Restoration of Mayotte's Water Supply Post-Cyclone
Himachal Congress Criticizes Central Government Over Adani Scandal