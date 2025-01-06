TN Guv appealed to CM and Speaker to sing National Anthem. However, they 'cussedly' refused: Raj Bhavan on Assembly row.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 10:25 IST
- Country:
- India
TN Guv appealed to CM and Speaker to sing National Anthem. However, they 'cussedly' refused: Raj Bhavan on Assembly row.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts in Karnataka Legislature: BJP Leader's Abusive Language Sparks Investigation
Mayawati Criticizes Congress and BJP Over Ambedkar Controversy
Controversy Over Incineration of Union Carbide Waste Sparks Protests in Madhya Pradesh
CPI(M) Leader's Remarks Stir Controversy Over Gandhi Siblings' Wayanad Triumphs
Bihar's Book Selection Controversy: Nepotism or Merit?