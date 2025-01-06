Official says Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau set to resign as Liberal Party leader, effectively ending time in power, reports AP.
PTI | Toronto | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:02 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
