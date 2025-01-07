Microsft to invest USD 3 billion in India to expand cloud, AI capacity: Chairman Satya Nadella.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:54 IST
Microsft to invest USD 3 billion in India to expand cloud, AI capacity: Chairman Satya Nadella.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Microsoft
- investment
- India
- cloud
- AI
- Satya Nadella
- technology
- expansion
- digital growth
- market
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zero Day: Taiwan TV Drama Dares to Tackle Chinese Invasion Scenario
Vietnam's Strategic Railway Link to China
The Dalai Lama's Journey: Resilience, Longevity, and the Future of Tibetan Buddhism
Sriram Krishnan: Pioneering AI at the White House
Inside Israel's Clandestine Operation Against Hezbollah: Exploding Pagers and Walkie-Talkies