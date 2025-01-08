MP: Two girls charred to death, another seriously hurt as hut catches fire in village in Damoh district, say officials.
PTI | Damoh | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:33 IST
- Country:
- India
