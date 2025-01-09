Biden cancels final foreign trip of presidency to Italy to monitor response to devastating fires in California, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 08:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
