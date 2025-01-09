G20 meetings were organised in various parts of India to give world first-hand experience of country's diversity: PM Modi to diaspora.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-01-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 11:12 IST
- Country:
- India
G20 meetings were organised in various parts of India to give world first-hand experience of country's diversity: PM Modi to diaspora.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vajpayee's vision being carried forward by Prime Minister Modi: Defence minister
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu meets Prime Minister Modi
Indiaspora Condemns Racist Attacks on AI Advisor Sriram Krishnan
Prime Minister Modi to Launch New Delhi University Campuses
Odisha Gears Up for Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2025: Bolstering India-Diaspora Ties