TCS total income increases 6.13 per cent to Rs 65,216 crore for December quarter.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:25 IST
TCS total income increases 6.13 per cent to Rs 65,216 crore for December quarter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China accounted for 80% of global EV sales growth in 2024 : IEA report
India's GDP growth seen at 6.5 pc in FY25, FY26: EY report
Cement industry looks for better growth in 2025
Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth
GoMechanic eyes over 3-fold biz growth to Rs 700 cr by 2027 before launching IPO