I have told CM Fadnavis to act against the guilty in sarpanch murder irrespective of the party that person belongs to: Ajit Pawar.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:29 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
