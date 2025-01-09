New York's highest appeals court won't block Trump's sentencing in hush money case. The Supreme Court has yet to rule, reports AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:18 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
