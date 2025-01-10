Death toll rises to 10 from Los Angeles-area fires, according to county coroner's office, reports AP.
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-01-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 11:00 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
