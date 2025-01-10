SC refuses to hear pleas against 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act-2023' that reserves one-third seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
SC refuses to hear pleas against 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act-2023' that reserves one-third seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowering Moves: Kung Fu Nuns Champion Gender Equality
World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward
Kick-Starting Gender Equality: Kung Fu Nuns Showcase Martial Arts Mastery
Anju Bobby George Leads Athletes Commission for Gender Equality
Ghana’s New Leadership Urged to Prioritize Human Rights, Gender Equality, and Environmental Protection