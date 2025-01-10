Left Menu

SC refuses to hear pleas against 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act-2023' that reserves one-third seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:54 IST
SC refuses to hear pleas against 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act-2023' that reserves one-third seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
SC refuses to hear pleas against 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act-2023' that reserves one-third seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

