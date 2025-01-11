Former minister Ravindra Chavan appointed Maharashtra BJP working president.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Former minister Ravindra Chavan appointed Maharashtra BJP working president.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Breaking Barriers: K N Renuka Pujar's Historic Appointment
Chad's Moment of Decision: Elections Amid Controversy
Electoral Roll Controversy Heats Up Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025
BJP Announces Candidates for Uttarakhand Mayoral Elections
Assam Releases Final Electoral Rolls for 2025 Panchayat Elections