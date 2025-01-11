Israel is sending the Mossad director to Gaza ceasefire negotiations in Qatar in a sign of progress in talks, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:30 IST
Israel is sending the Mossad director to Gaza ceasefire negotiations in Qatar in a sign of progress in talks, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate in Yemen as Israeli Airstrikes Hit Civilian Airport
Major blaze in scrap godowns in Mumbai's Kurla area; fire-fighting operation underway: officials.
Blaze Devours Mumbai Scrap Yard: A Level 3 Fire Incident
Aston Villa's Uphill Battle: Jhon Duran's Red Card Appeal Rejected
India's Venture Capital Confident in 2025 Amid Global Challenges