Indian economy will cross milestone of USD 10 trillion by end of next decade: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 15:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian economy will cross milestone of USD 10 trillion by end of next decade: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nation Bids Farewell to Architect of Economic Reforms
Bidding Farewell to the Architect of India's Economic Reforms
Farewell to the Architect of Economic Reforms
FICCI's Bold Pre-Budget Recommendations: Paving the Path for Progressive Economic Reforms
Odisha's Bold Social and Economic Reforms: A New Era Begins